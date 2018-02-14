Kyrie Irving & Basketball Legends Become Old Men In ‘Uncle Drew’ Trailer

Since 2012, NBA star Kyrie Irving has been exploring his comedic side thanks to his alter ego Uncle Drew. The old man character appears in a popular video series Kyrie does with Pepsi. Now, he’s finally bringing his comedy to the big screen.

Uncle Drew will explore New York City’s street ball scene where he attempts to bridge the gap between old and younger players. The hilarious trailer for the movie features everyone from Shaquille O’Neal dressed as an old man to cameos by Tiffany Haddish. Get Out star Lil Rel Howery will also have a role in the film.

Check out the trailer below and you can catch Uncle Drew when it hits theaters June 29!

