The New Moon And Solar Eclipse May Be The Reason You’ve Been Feeling Crazy

Have you been feeling off, on edge or hella moody since the new year began?  You’re not alone — and the Universe may be the problem and solution.

The Lunar Eclipse on January 31st shook things up and was proof that chaos definitely precedes order.

Oh, and don’t forget that while the Lunar Eclipse was forcing you to face things you’ve been avoiding, there was also a supercharged Full Blood Moon intensifying every ugly feeling you felt.

Although it felt like a time of great darkness, it all lead up to now — a time of great magic. February 15th welcomes a New Moon and Solar Eclipse to which will put an end to the two week long emotional ride we’ve all been experiencing.

So instead of beating yourself up over what was or what may or may not be — take some time to work with today’s magic and create a life that you truly love. Happy Solar Eclipse.

Hit the flip for more New Moon/Solar Eclipse inspiration.

