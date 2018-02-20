News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mariah Carey Has A Message For Fergie

Fergie better just shake it off.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Fergie‘s rendition of The National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has everyone talking, including Mariah Carey.

No one really knows what to make of what Fergie did to The National Anthem. Her version was slow, a little jazzy, and entirely perplexing.

Having been through her own notable performance flubs, Mariah passively suggested that Fergie ignore her critics.

When TMZ.com asked what advice she had for Fergie, who is facing an onslaught of hate for performance, Mariah simply said, “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that.”

Is there really any better advice on this matter? Probably not.

RELATED STORIES:

Fergie Enlists Ciara, Kim K, And Chrissy Teigen For Hot Moms’ Music Video

Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With Ex-Fiance James Packer

Say WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Mariah Carey Has A Message For Fergie

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18
Doctors Amputated Black Woman’s Hands And Feet After…

The mother of three has been damaged for life by doctors.
02.20.18
44 items
Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You…

Happy Presidents' Day!
02.19.18
Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’

The actress who played the character speaks out.
02.20.18
Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For…

Who told her this was okay?
02.19.18
4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million on the third day of its opening…
02.19.18
Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host…

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."
02.19.18
Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than…

A survey by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. shows that African Americans value community involvement more than Whites.
02.19.18
Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At…

Harvard University’s Radcliffe Schlesinger Library has acquired papers from activist Angela Davis.
02.18.18