Folks Need A Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Rom-Com ASAP

In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o are a force to be reckoned with as they fight for control of Wakanda. While the two might be polar opposites in the movie, off-screen they seem to be getting pretty close. So much so that they’re turning a few heads as a possible romantic couple.

Imma need Lupita and Michael B Jordan to date at this point bc I'm too deep into watching all the fan made videos of them flirting and I just need this to be a thing now — IceCold✨ (@wlove_danaa) February 20, 2018

It all started with this nice little pic straight out of an engagement photoshoot.

Then, things got even more spicy when it was revealed that Michael B. apparently lost a bet to Lupita. Now he has to do a certain number pushups whenever she asks.

Lupita certainly wasn’t shy about demanding what she wants.

Things came to a climax when Michael B. supposedly tweeted that he was in need of a certain chocolate desert.

Luptia’s response?

The tweets have since been deleted.

Of course, the Internet is already jumping to conclusions and is now ready for the wedding — or at least a 2018 rom-com.

Swipe through to peep what folks had to say about this potential power couple!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: