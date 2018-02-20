News & Gossip
Folks Need A Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Rom-Com ASAP

The chemistry is too much to handle.

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet

In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o are a force to be reckoned with as they fight for control of Wakanda. While the two might be polar opposites in the movie, off-screen they seem to be getting pretty close. So much so that they’re turning a few heads as a possible romantic couple.

It all started with this nice little pic straight out of an engagement photoshoot.

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Then, things got even more spicy when it was revealed that Michael B. apparently lost a bet to Lupita. Now he has to do a certain number pushups whenever she asks.

 

Lupita certainly wasn’t shy about demanding what she wants.

@michaelbjordan, losing with a smile. On call push-ups!!!

Things came to a climax when Michael B. supposedly tweeted that he was in need of a certain chocolate desert.

 

Luptia’s response?

#LupitaNyongo hit #MichaelBJordan back with a response 😩 (view previous post)

The tweets have since been deleted.

 

Of course, the Internet is already jumping to conclusions and is now ready for the wedding — or at least a 2018 rom-com.

Swipe through to peep what folks had to say about this potential power couple!

Continue reading Folks Need A Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong'o Rom-Com ASAP

