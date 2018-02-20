“Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal

Ryan Coogler is still on a high from the success of “Black Panther.” According to Okay Player, even though this film is still entertaining crowds he has plans to direct the film “Wrong Answer.” The project is based up the 2006 standardized test cheating scandal in Atlanta.

Follow @TheRSMS

Michael B. Jordan will be a part of the film as he plays the math teacher, Damany Lewis. He was one of the teachers at the school that helped prevent the school from being shut down under the “No Child Left Behind” law. 11 teachers were indicted due to this incident.

Brad Pitt and his production company will be apart of this project and New Regency will finance the entire movie. Coogler and Jordan will also work on “Creed 2” in a couple of months. We look forward to seeing this project and so much more.

RELATED: Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, LaLa Anthony + More Talk Police Brutality In Moving Video Series

RELATED: Why There’s No Reason To Freak Out About Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler’s Vanity Fair Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 3 Things “Black Panther” Reminds Us About Black Awesomeness [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: