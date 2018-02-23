B’More History Maker: Erricka Bridgeford

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Erricka Bridgeford, the organizer of the Baltimore Ceasefire challenge.

Here’s what her peers say:

Two hundred words or less would not be enough space for me to explain why I believe Erricka Bridgeford should be recognized. She is simply an inspiration! As well as being an excellent motivational speaker. She is the organizer of the quarterly Baltimore Ceasefire Challenge, which has touched and inspired so many to simply want to do more!

