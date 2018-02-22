7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You And Shut Down Melania Trump’s

7 Times Michelle Obama’s Tweets Have Inspired You And Shut Down Melania Trump’s

Is Melania taking notes yet?

Michelle Obama has a knack for inspirational tweets, right?

She commented on several national issues on Twitter during her husband Barack Obama‘s presidency. She helped to calm the storm over government dysfunction, pick up the pieces after horrific police shootings of Blacks and spur women to fight for their rights, among other things. As a first lady, she was a unifying voice during the most chaotic moments preceding Trump’s election. Her Twitter profile was always filled with emotional messages calling for hope, action and change.

Though Melania Trump now has the FLOTUS title, Obama is still raising her voice. She is still proving that her words are real, necessary and relevant to today. She is still speaking up and out for marginalized folks online and offline. And yes, folks are still paying close attention to Obama.

Arguably, one could say that Obama is still thought of as the nation’s first lady despite Melania Trump’s presence. Her tweets still reach millions who share and retweet them as daily #inspo.

With her recent comments in support of students fighting for gun control and reform after the Parkland shooting tragedy, she is giving written medicine to a nation poisoned by gun violence. This woman’s words, like those of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or other activists such as Angela Davis and Tarana Burke, have staying power. The nation may not be able to get Obama back as the first lady, but fingers are still crossed that she may make a surprise run for the nation’s top office in 2020.

As we wait to see whether Obama will run for president, let’s look at some of her inspirational tweets this year that arguably rival those of Melania Trump:

Supporting Students In Florida Shooting Tragedy In Parkland

Celebrating The Success Of Black Panther

Spreading The Valentine’s Day Love

Telling College-Bound Students To Continue To #ReachHigher

Saying #TimesUp On Sexual Harassment

Shouting Out Folks Giving Back 

Shouting Out Powerful Millennials

