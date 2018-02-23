Bills Restricting Guns Are Being Considered By Maryland Legislators

There are several bills being aimed at restricting the possession of firearms which Maryland legislators are considering because of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.

A bill was introduced in Maryland to ban the sale of bump stocks, a gun accessory that converts a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic weapon. There is also a bill that would prohibit anyone from possessing a detachable magazine of more than 10 rounds if they had previously been convicted of a crime involving a weapon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: FoxBaltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: