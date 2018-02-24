Bald Head, Don’t Care: 6 Bold And Beautiful Women That Effortlessly Rock No Hair

The concept femininity has drastically changed over the years, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

the dora milaje can slay me anytime they want and i wouldn’t blink an eye. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/uI2gk0dHZd — captain* (@iamgeekingout) February 15, 2018

These days, being a powerful, sexy, strong woman means being fully yourself — fully free. The Dora Milaje squad of Wakanda is visual proof that the strength of a woman has nothing to do with her looks, but all to do with her confidence.

Look at all the #DoraMilaje actresses from #blackpanther too much beauty in one photo. pic.twitter.com/rkqBDv4dc6 — BAST (@ValerieComplex) February 21, 2018

Hit the flip for more badass, beautiful baldies.

