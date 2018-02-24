Bald Head, Don’t Care: 6 Bold And Beautiful Women That Effortlessly Rock No Hair

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
The concept femininity has drastically changed over the years, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.
These days, being a powerful, sexy, strong woman means being fully yourself — fully free. The Dora Milaje squad of Wakanda is visual proof that the strength of a woman has nothing to do with her looks, but all to do with her confidence.
Hit the flip for more badass, beautiful baldies.
