She Loves Em’ For Real: Chance The Rapper And Other Celebs Who Stand With Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique has been making headlines all month long since announcing her boycott against Netflix after feeling “underpaid and underappreciated.”

Folks have been coming for Mo’s neck on social media following some of her recent (heated) interviews.

If Monique told people out the gate that netlfix offered her 500k under the condition she couldn’t work for 2 years, the support for her would be a lot different. — Fam'ron Giles (@IAMKRIS24) February 25, 2018

However, it looks like the Queen of Comedy is getting just as much love as she is hate.

Omg, 😕 Monique was so eloquent in this drag, exit of the room was perfection pic.twitter.com/AbRk7P1fUt — Tyriq Harris (@TyriqHarris) February 25, 2018

Even Chance The Rapper spoke out in support of Mo’Nique:

Im with Mo’Nique. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 24, 2018

Anybody remember when Mo’Nique filmed a special in a women’s correctional facility? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 24, 2018

I remember — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 24, 2018

Black women, you deserve better. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 24, 2018

Chano isn’t the only one that feels like aunty Mo’ deserves some respeck on her name. Hit the flip for more celebs who support Mo’Nique at this time, my loves.

