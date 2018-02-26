Woman Killed After Dollar Store Employee Sets Up Co-Worker For Tax Refund

It’s never a good idea to talk about money. And in a Pennsylvania woman’s case it turned out to be fatal. 27-year-old Keiauna Lynette Davis didn’t expect that her Dollar Store coworker would target her after finding out that the mother of two was expecting a large tax refund.

That brought her to the attention of Laya Alana Whitley, her coworker, who decided that $7000 was a temptation she couldn’t resist. Sadly, these events took place in Wilkinsburg, the same Pennsylvania town, near Pittsburgh, where several family members were shot dead at a backyard cookout two years ago.

Triblive.com reports:

Members of the fugitive squad with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday apprehended the third person wanted in the past week’s shooting death of a Wilkinsburg woman.

Suspected shooter Dane James Taylor, 21, was discovered hiding in a North Braddock residence at 12:21 p.m. and will be held in the Allegheny County Jail, Allegheny County Police said.

Keiauna Lynette Davis, 27, was shot and killed Thursday on Laketon Road while being robbed of her tax refund, police said.

Already in custody are Laya Alana Whitley, 21, of Pittsburgh and Kaijin Xavier Scott, 23, of Turtle Creek.

All three are charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy. Taylor also is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Davis had recently received her tax refund and was carrying $3,000 cash the day she died, according to police. She worked at the Dollar General on Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg with Whitley.

Whitley texted Taylor about the money, and the two conspired to steal it, police said. Taylor hired Scott, an acquaintance, to give him a ride.

Scott told police that he knew Taylor by the nickname “HD” but didn’t know his real name.

The pair followed Davis in a Toyota Corolla after she left work shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Taylor was wearing a mask and carrying a gun, according to police. He allegedly told Scott to stop the car, then got out and confronted Davis in a lot on Laketon Road, court records said.

Scott heard Taylor yelling “give it to me.” Davis told Taylor she didn’t have money and begged him to stop, police said.

In the ensuing confrontation, Taylor fired two shots. The first one missed, and the second went through Davis’ hip, police said.

Taylor took Davis’ purse and got back in the car, then Scott drove off, the affidavit said.

Davis was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead within an hour, according to police. She had two children, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Taylor paid Scott $800, according to police.

Investigators talked to witnesses and used surveillance footage to identify the Corolla and trace it back to Scott, who talked to police and confessed his role, according to the affidavit.

Through Scott, detectives identified Whitley. They used texts on Whitley’s phone and social media posts to identify “HD” as Taylor.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 9 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

To contribute to the Facebook fundraising effort to help with Taylor’s funeral expenses, click HERE.

