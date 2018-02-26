Radio One Exclusives
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3

Patti Labelle

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

Greenleaf fans are about to see a familiar face when the show returns for its third season. Patti Labelle herself will be joining the cast as “Maxine Patterson.” Patterson is a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire. An old friend of Mae (Lynn Whitfield)’s from her college days, Maxine will be Lady Mae’s sounding board and greatest ally as she attempts to consolidate her power at Calvary.

Greenleaf season 3 is currently in production in Atlanta and returns to OWN later this summer.

