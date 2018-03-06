News & Gossip
Questlove Launches #WrinkleChallenge Urging Oprah & More To Donate For A Good Cause

The star drummer follows the lead of the #BlackPantherChallenge.

Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

As folks prep for the release of A Wrinkle in Time this Friday, expert musician and drummer for The Roots, Questlove, wants to make sure kids young and old can see the movie.

He went on Twitter Monday to announce the #WrinkleChallege — a campaign that would push major celebs to donate to a fundraiser helping kids see the movie.

Questlove wasn’t playing games with his challenge. He already called out some big names to drop some cash. He even went to the big O herself. Swipe through to peep how Questlove argued his case to famous friends.

It seems his work is already paying off. The director of A Wrinkle in Time, Ava DuVernay, approves.

