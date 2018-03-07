National
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty To The 2018 Oscars

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.

If there was one thing we noticed on Oscar night was just how flawless Daniel Kaluuya’s skin was. Listen….it was dewey and smooth AF!

Well apparently, the Academy Award nominee and “Black Panther” star achieved this heavenly look thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty! The cosmetic giant recently tweeted that the “Get Out” actor sported a blended look of Profilter Foundation #480 and #490.

The Oscars weren’t the first time the 29-year-old has dabbled in facepaint. Apparently, he depends on make-up artist to the stars Amber Amos to keep his beautiful face and skin on par on the red carpet, during photoshoots and beyond. 

 

You better werk Amber!

As soon as this news hit, Black Twitter was not only in awe, but here for it all:

For those who say makeup is only for women, Daniel is out there proving y’all wrong.

LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women

Rihanna's new makeup line Fenty Beauty has shoot other makeup retailers and encouraging the market to have more diversified foundations and product offerings across shades. Here are 25 photos of Fenty Beauty in action. Get into this flawless foundation, haute highlight, and more. You'll want to run out to Sephora and buy it all!

