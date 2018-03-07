The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty To The 2018 Oscars

If there was one thing we noticed on Oscar night was just how flawless Daniel Kaluuya’s skin was. Listen….it was dewey and smooth AF!

Well apparently, the Academy Award nominee and “Black Panther” star achieved this heavenly look thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty! The cosmetic giant recently tweeted that the “Get Out” actor sported a blended look of Profilter Foundation #480 and #490.

Take a look:

Oscars ready with Daniel Kaluuya 😍💕#PROFILTR Foundation in #480 & #490

Makeup by @Ber__Amos pic.twitter.com/wYq1dlNgOF — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) March 6, 2018

Oh, and peep this one too:

Favorite Oscars moment: Daniel Kaluuya wearing Fenty Beauty's #PROFILTR foundation going in for a full hug into @JordanPeele's white suit without transferring ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A7lGjUZHKi — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) March 6, 2018

The Oscars weren’t the first time the 29-year-old has dabbled in facepaint. Apparently, he depends on make-up artist to the stars Amber Amos to keep his beautiful face and skin on par on the red carpet, during photoshoots and beyond.

You better werk Amber!

As soon as this news hit, Black Twitter was not only in awe, but here for it all:

Me in Sephora trying to find the same @fentybeauty foundation Daniel Kaluuya wore during the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MuAn1DSsLc — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 7, 2018

So DANIEL KALUUYA USES FENTY BEAUTY AND HONESTLY IF THAT IN ITSELF ISN'T A GOOD ENOUGH REASON TO BUY, I CAN'T HELP YOU. — Washed-kanda 🙅🏾‍♀️ (@NamasteAHM) March 6, 2018

Daniel kaluuya wearing fenty beauty to the oscars is my 2018 mood 🙆🏾‍♀️ — shameeta (@xshameetax) March 7, 2018

DANIEL KALUUYA WAS USING FENTY BEAUTY RAHHHH HIS SKIN REALLY DID LOOK AMAZING. A MAN. — fatmaie (@HappyFatma_) March 6, 2018

So i guess Daniel Kaluuya stepped out and SHOWED OUT on that red carpet last night in his Fenty Beauty Pro Filtr Foundation!!!! YASSS KING SHINE ON EM WITH THAT FLAWLESS COVERAGE !!! pic.twitter.com/lA4WOLF3Lk — Jocelyn Shelton (@jociiii_) March 6, 2018

For those who say makeup is only for women, Daniel is out there proving y’all wrong.

RELATED NEWS:

Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars

Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations

#BlackExcellence: Time Magazine Names Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty One Of The 25 Best Inventions Of 2017