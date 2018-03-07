The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya Wore Fenty Beauty To The 2018 Oscars

If there was one thing we noticed on Oscar night was just how flawless Daniel Kaluuya’s skin was. Listen….it was dewey and smooth AF!
Well apparently, the Academy Award nominee and “Black Panther” star achieved this heavenly look thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty! The cosmetic giant recently tweeted that the “Get Out” actor sported a blended look of Profilter Foundation #480 and #490.
Take a look:
Oh, and peep this one too:
The Oscars weren’t the first time the 29-year-old has dabbled in facepaint. Apparently, he depends on make-up artist to the stars Amber Amos to keep his beautiful face and skin on par on the red carpet, during photoshoots and beyond.
You better werk Amber!
As soon as this news hit, Black Twitter was not only in awe, but here for it all:
For those who say makeup is only for women, Daniel is out there proving y’all wrong.
RELATED NEWS:
Black Panther Stars Make A Stylish Statement On The Red Carpet At The 2018 Oscars
Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations
#BlackExcellence: Time Magazine Names Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty One Of The 25 Best Inventions Of 2017