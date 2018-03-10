Get Ups And Break Ups:  Common Is Back On The Market, Hot Queen Sugar Star Kofi Siriboe Is Off

It’s a wrap for the romance that many of us were celebrating between political activist and commentator Angela Rye and Common. That couple was woke! Both Common and Angela are outspoken social justice advocates. Class acts always, this was a no drama break up and the two remain close friends.

“We have and will always be friends,” Rye told Page Six TV. “He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

The couple began dating in the summer of 2017.

In October, the rapper confirmed that there were sparks between them and seemingly confirmed the status of their relationship.

“There’s a definite connection with Angela Rye,” the 45-year-old told Bevy Smith on her SiriusXM radio show,”Bevelations,”. “She’s a wonderful woman, I’m dating, I’m happy right now, and she’s an incredible human being.”

Aw. I’m sad to see this power union come to an end, I wish them nothing but the best and oh can someone give Common my digits lol. Meantime, looking like Wakanda royalty, handsome Queen Sugar and Girls Trip star Kofi Siriboe apparently booed up with gorgeous Sudanese model

And not only is he fine, but he can spit some romance penning this poem to his lady love on International Women’s Day for his rumored supermodel girlfriend, Duckie Thot (no shade on that last name ),

“My love, you blossom like the flowers do; you keep growing. I love watching you. you remind me of sunrise every morning—just a glance in your direction transmutes the darkest day to light. no man should be lucky enough to love you. all queens, everywhere, happy #internationalwomensday,” he wrote in the caption.

Rumors have swirled for months that the two were an item. While the 24-year-old is notoriously private about his personal life, he loves the sisters! Kofi has often spoke up praising Black women At the 10th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood event in 2017 Siriboe explained that his reasoning behind his deliberate affection toward Black women is a response to the treatment they often receive from society, saying we “aren’t often seen as vulnerable.”

“I love that Black women are giving each other credit without relying on the man or the system,” he said.

I’m so here for this beautiful couple. Good luck Kofi and Duckie.

