News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son TJ Before T-Wolves Debut

The Timberwolves guard had fun with his son during pre-game warmups.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
BASKET-NBA-KNICKS MEDIA DAY

Source: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / Getty

Former MVP Derrick Rose squared off with his son PJ before Sunday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Warriors.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son TJ Before T-Wolves Debut

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black…

Sterling K. Brown returned to Wakanda in his Saturday Night Live debut to show Black Panther fans a scene that were…
03.12.18
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Teen Waitress Gets College Scholarship After…

Texas Southern University awarded Waffle House employee Evoni Williams $16,000 to help her study business management.
03.12.18
7 Times Black TV Shows Got Political And…

ABC has indefinitely shelved the episode, titled Please, Baby, Please, which was set for broadcast on Feb. 27.
03.12.18
Black Men Are Fighting Workplace Discrimination Over Beards…

Black men often find themselves in the position of having to push back against rules that require them to shave.
03.12.18
New Book Captures The Unsung Stories Of Former…

A new book penned by author Shomari Wills delves into the journeys of Black pioneers who became entrepreneurs after slavery.
03.12.18
Canada’s New $10 Bill Honors A Black Woman

Viola Desmond was a civil rights pioneer.
03.12.18
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You…

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness on March 10, positive African-American women sound off.
03.12.18
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting,…

Mariah Carey’s back and more Mariah than ever.
03.09.18
Say What? NFL Team Asked Draft Prospect Derrius…

The NFL doesn’t have the best history of being inclusive of LGBTQ folks. Gay  or bisexual NFL players have waited…
03.09.18
White Teacher Assaults A Child And Traps Children…

Let's imagine if this happened to be a Black teacher.
03.09.18