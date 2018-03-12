Kids Can See The Orioles Play For FREE!

The Baltimore Orioles love the kids! They’re showing just how much they love the kids by allowing them into the ballpark for FREE.

Today, The Orioles announced their ‘Kids Cheer Free’ program where children under the age of 9 can enjoy a game at Camden Yards for free during the season.

•Kids Cheer Free at Oriole Park!• 🎉Introducing an unprecedented initiative that invites fans ages nine and younger to attend games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards free of charge. Learn more at https://t.co/qtxWSAGUrC pic.twitter.com/m3S40lgGBa — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 12, 2018

MLB reports, “For each regularly-priced individual game Upper Deck ticket purchased, adults can add up to two additional free Upper Deck tickets valid for use only by children age nine and under (subject to availability). Tickets will be made available on a month-by-month basis, as the season progresses.”

