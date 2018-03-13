Shots Fired Inside Owings Mills Target

Baltimore County Police called to the Target in Owings Mills to respond to a shooting at the store on 11200 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. Police said surveillance camera footage showed two men who walked into the store and straight up to the victim.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal

Also On Magic 95.9: