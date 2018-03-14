Top Of The Morning: What Happened To Guy Torry Last Night?

3/14/18- Guy Torry was angry this morning because it took him an hour and 15 minutes to get home when it usually takes 5 minutes! What could have caused the delay in bedtime? None other than President Donald Trump visiting California to take a look at prototypes for his precious wall.

