A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana Had On Him At Newark Airport

The rapper could be facing serious charges.

On Friday, March 9, TSA at Newark Liberty International reportedly found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in Juelz Santana‘s bag. Once the weapon was discovered, the rapper allegedly fled the airport via taxi. ” He was on the run for 48 hours until he turned himself into police on Monday morning. The rapper was charged with “one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

However, according to TMZ.com, a weapon wasn’t the only thing the 36-year-old had on him at the airport. “Law enforcement sources tell us Juelz had eight oxycodone pills in his travel bag when he was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance at Newark International Airport last week.  He’s due in court Wednesday to face the drug charge,” the site reported.

According to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine. In addition, Santana is a convicted felon, so he is possibly facing prison time.

