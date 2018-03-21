WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron James Video Ever — Thanks To Owen Wilson

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty
It seems like folks on social media get more creative and crafty as the days go by. You never know what to expect when you get online, especially with Twitter.
CJ Fogler, a.k.a. @cjzero, took the time to put Owen Wilson‘s voice on a video of LeBron James and it’s probably the funniest thing we’ve seen in a long time.
You’re welcome.
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10