An Experimental Male Birth Control Pill Found To Be Safe and Effective; Could Hit The Market Soon

Male Birth Control Could Hit The Market Soon

An experimental male birth control pill is reportedly “safe” and could hit the market in the foreseeable future.“Our last great advance in male contraception was 300 years ago with the development of the condom”, said Stephanie Page of the University of Washington School of Medicine. This would be a huge step from then. Researchers are also unsure whether it decreases sperm production or stops couples from conceiving. Page’s team tested 100 male volunteers and received good results from 82 of them. There were also no major side effects with the exception of low testosterone levels and slight weight gain in men.

