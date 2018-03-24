Unlucky In Love: It’s Officially A Wrap For Amber Rose And 21 Savage

Rumors were swirling that Amber and her trap bae 21 Savage. were over after they unfollowed each other on the Gram and deleted images of each other on their accounts. During a recent interview the Slut Walk advocate reluctantly alluded to the fact that the pair were no longer together. When asked about their relationship status, Rose stated,

“You know …, to be in a relationship, in general, is very difficult. To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult”.

She lamented that they rarely speak, but she hopes that they can remain friends.

When the couple started dating last May, Amber thought she had found the one:,

“It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I’m so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to “pull up” to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other but either way he’s not going anywhere and neither am I” Amber said

Prior to dating 21 Savage, Amber dated dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.and is divorced from rapper and babt daddy Wiz Khalifa 21 has yet to comment.

Now Amb is speaking out on their breakup and keepin’ it 100 about her love for him.

“To be in a relationship is difficult, to be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult and then you end up arguing about things that you usually wouldn’t argue about as a normal person,” said Amb. “I love him, I miss him, I think about him every day. I can’t say that I’m single because I still think about him every day. My heart is still with him. Hopefully, we can work it out but if we can’t—the love is still there.”

She also added that their breakup is fresh and she’s hoping they can work things out….

“We’re just having a rough patch, it’s just very fresh. I could never say that I’m single because I don’t feel single, I still love him.”

and yes she still smells his dirty drawls, literaally

“I still sniff em [his old draws], I was just sniffing em before I got here. I miss that motherfucker. If you don’t love the smell of your man’s private area, then you don’t really love him.”

