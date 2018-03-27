Maryland Gov. Hogan Honors UMBC Basketball Team [PHOTOS]

Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
The University of Maryland Baltimore County men’s basketball team has had quite a run this season. They didn’t make Sweet 16 this March Madness, but they did manage to become the first no. 16 seed in NCAA Men’s Tournament history to knock off a no. 1 seed. For that, Gov. Larry Hogan welcomed the Retrievers to the Governor’s Mansion this week (March 26) for a reception to celebrate.
On March 16, 2018, the team took the historic “W” with a 74-54 win against the University of Virginia Cavaliers in the first round. They were underdogs before. So much so, TV analysts suggested their magic was explained in their UMBC initials: U Must Be Cinderella.
It came to an end on March 18 after a loss to Kansas State (50-43), but their run was still a big win for Baltimore!
UMBC Men’s Basketball Coach Ryan Odom’s contract has been renewed, and in addition to the governor’s recognition, the Orioles are also scheduled to honor the team during a pregame ceremony in April.
See photos from their celebration below…
SOURCE: Fox 45