Maryland Gov. Hogan Honors UMBC Basketball Team [PHOTOS]

The University of Maryland Baltimore County men’s basketball team has had quite a run this season. They didn’t make Sweet 16 this March Madness, but they did manage to become the first no. 16 seed in NCAA Men’s Tournament history to knock off a no. 1 seed. For that, Gov. Larry Hogan welcomed the Retrievers to the Governor’s Mansion this week (March 26) for a reception to celebrate.

On March 16, 2018, the team took the historic “W” with a 74-54 win against the University of Virginia Cavaliers in the first round. They were underdogs before. So much so, TV analysts suggested their magic was explained in their UMBC initials: U Must Be Cinderella.

It came to an end on March 18 after a loss to Kansas State (50-43), but their run was still a big win for Baltimore!

UMBC Men’s Basketball Coach Ryan Odom’s contract has been renewed, and in addition to the governor’s recognition, the Orioles are also scheduled to honor the team during a pregame ceremony in April.

See photos from their celebration below…

Gov. Hogan chats w/ UMBC players at reception in Governor’s Mansion honoring their historic season. #UMBCAthletics #Annapolis pic.twitter.com/EXnIOBnoJt — John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) March 26, 2018

UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski on historic season by basketball team; “all about true grit, you don’t have to be rich to be the very best” #UMBCAthletics pic.twitter.com/rxAmo91aFL — John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) March 27, 2018

The #Orioles will honor @UMBC's Men's Basketball Team (@UMBC_MBB) as part of UMBC Pride Night at Oriole Park on Friday, April 20. Special ticket packages include an Orioles cartoon bird cap featuring UMBC’s colors and a Retrievers logo on the side: https://t.co/70x2SRhcuZ pic.twitter.com/Ty7YIk3tlW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2018

SOURCE: Fox 45