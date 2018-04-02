News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad Boys On ‘A Different World?’

Revisit Pac’s brilliant acting, plus more iconic cameos from the classic show.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Portrait of Tupac Shakur

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Acting was one of Tupac Shakur’s many talents.

This classic scene from A Different World, where Pac challenges the campus “gentleman” for Lena’s (Jada Pinkett Smith) heart.

In part two, the love triangle heats up, and Pac’s Piccolo is happy to instigate.

Keep flipping for more of Pac’s greatest cameos.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad Boys On ‘A Different World?’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Authorities Now Believe The Crash With Devonte Hart…

Police released a statement.
04.02.18
Report: Rapper Fabolous Punched His Girlfriend Seven Times…

The rapper turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
03.30.18
Innocent Man ‘Wrongfully Imprisoned Longer Than Any Other…

He was behind bars for 45 years.
03.30.18
White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son…

This is disgusting.
03.30.18
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions…

He was President George W. Bush's spiritual adviser .
03.30.18
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After…

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell…
03.30.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Just Pissed Off The Judge…

Judge Steven T. O’Neill refused to remove himself from the Bill Cosby retrial after defense attorney Thomas Mesereau argued that…
03.30.18
20 items
Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest…

Rest in peace.
03.30.18