Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad Boys On ‘A Different World?’

Acting was one of Tupac Shakur’s many talents.
This classic scene from A Different World, where Pac challenges the campus “gentleman” for Lena’s (Jada Pinkett Smith) heart.
In part two, the love triangle heats up, and Pac’s Piccolo is happy to instigate.
