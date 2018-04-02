News & Gossip
Winnie Mandela Dead At 81

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Politics - Nelson Mandela Visit - London

Source: Rebecca Naden – PA Images / Getty

South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Winnie Mandela has passed away at a hospital in Johannesburg. She was 81-years-old.

Mandela, former wife of Nelson Mandela (South Africa’s first black president), was hospitalized for a kidney infection earlier this year and had a knee surgery towards the end of 2017, but her direct cause of death months later is unknown at this time.

The Washington Post reports:

At the time of her death, long after her divorce from the country’s first democratically elected president, Mrs. Madikizela-Mandela was still called the Mother of the Nation. And in many ways, she epitomized the so-called “new” South Africa far more than her idealized former husband.

Her personal assistant and family confirmed the news today (April 2), according to BBC.com.

In addition to her political stance, one of her most most powerful memories included walking hand-in-hand with Nelson Mandela when was freed from prison after 27 years.

