Trump Appointee Quits After Being Exposed For Sharing Obama Conspiracies

A Trump appointee to the Pentagon, who gleefully posted false claims on social media about President Barack Obama’s birthplace, isn’t laughing anymore now that he’s out of a job.
Todd Johnson, a former Trump campaign aide, resigned his Department of Defense position Tuesday afternoon after CNN KFile surfaced Johnson’s Facebook postings and contacted the Pentagon.
Before getting his Pentagon job in 2017, Johnson posted disparaging remarks and conspiracy theories about Obama. In one instance, he shared a video in 2012 titled “Michelle Obama admits Barack Obama’s home country is Kenya.” This came after the former president released his long-form birth certificate in 2011, which showed that he was born in Hawaii. Johnson also shared a joke about Obama dying in a plane crash and a video that claimed Obama was the Anticchrist.
In a 2012 racist dog whistle post, he shared a photo of a newspaper’s letter to the editor that compared people who receive food stamps to animals. “Those who love the entiltement (sic) programs will not get this,” Johnson commented.
How does someone like Johnson get a security clearance to work at the Pentagon? He was an advance officer, responsible for providing logistical support for Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis’ event appearances at home and overseas, according to CNN. He has traveled extensively with Mattis and other high-profile officials.
Trump has a history of appointing racists to government positions. The network previously exposed Carl Higbie, who served as chief of external affairs for the government’s volunteer service organization. Speaking on a radio show, he stated that Black people have “lax” morals and Black women think “breeding is a form of government employment.” Like Johnson, Higbie also resigned.
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 44
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 44
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 44
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 44
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 44
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 44
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 44
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 44
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 44
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 44
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 44
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 44
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 44
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 44
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 44
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 44
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 44
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 44
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 44
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 44
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 44
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 44
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 44