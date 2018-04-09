National
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With ‘Rapist’ Written On Her Body

The retrial is scheduled to start today.

Bill Cosby arrived in court today and was startled by a topless protester. With “Cosby” and “rapist” painted on her back, she jumped a barrier and charged at the television star, chanting, “Women’s lives matter!” Watch below:

The woman was taken into custody.

Cosby’s retrial begins today and unlike the last one, the case will now be in court after the rise of the #MeToo movement—therefore, expect to see more protesters.  The 80-year-old faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Andrea Constand, the accuser, is a former Temple University employee who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Cosby claims they had a consensual sexual relationship. There is no forensic evidence of the alleged assault, so the case relies solely on Constand’s testimony.

The juror selection has been an intense process. Jurors have been dismissed and on Friday, Cosby’s defense team filed a motion because, according to CNN, a white male juror said, “I just think he’s guilty, so we can all be done and get out of here.” A decision will reportedly be made today if the juror will be removed. If the judge decides to remove the juror, the first alternate is Black, which would give Cosby a third African-American juror.

As of now, the jury is seven men and five women, including two Black people.

If Bill Cosby is found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

