News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Carey opened up for the first time about her battle with bipolar disorder since being diagnosed in 2001.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Music legend Mariah Carey opened up for the first time about her battle with bipolar disorder to People Magazine.

In one of the most vulnerable interviews of her storied career, Carey revealed when she was first diagnosed in 2001 she  “didn’t want to believe it.”

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she said. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

The 48-year-old revealed she is in therapy and taking meds to manage.

I'm grateful to be sharing this part of my journey with you. @mrjesscagle @people

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,” Carey told People.

You can read more of her story here.

 

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting, And Music Evolution With V Magazine

Mariah Carey Has A Message For Fergie

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Battle With Bipolar Disorder

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Austin Bombing Victim Draylen Mason May Receive Posthumous…

New details about the investigation have been revealed.
04.11.18
Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana…

When you want it done right, ask a legend.
04.11.18
These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls…

A recent profile by the New York Times aims to shed light on their lives after their escape, their heartbreak…
04.11.18
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18