Obama’s Foundation Hopes To Create ‘A Million Young Barack Obamas’

Ny MaGee, Eurweb.com
Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama would like to create “a million young Barack Obamas” to run the next stage in the “relay race that is human progress,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Obama made the comment Sunday at a conference in Japan while discussing the Obama Foundation’s work to help young people around the world get connected using the internet.

If I could do that effectively, then — you know — I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obama’s or Michelle Obama’s,” Obama said. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

Obama cited the organizers of the “March for Our Lives” rally for gun reform as an example of the youth’s potential.

11-year-old Naomi Wadler was the star of the march. The fifth grader from Alexandria, Virginia, said she represented African-American girls ignored by the media and suffering from gun violence.

“I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper or lead on the evening news,” she said.

She added that she represented those who are “simply statistics” instead of “vibrant, beautiful girls who are full of potential.”

Meanwhile, during Obama’s conference in Japan, he said a lot of today’s problems are “caused by old men.”

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

