Cocaine-Smuggling Flight Attendant Is Sentenced

A former beauty queen made headlines when she was found with $2M in cocaine in her carry-on bag.

You may recall the now former Jet Blue flight attendant Marsha Gay Reynolds. She was a Jamaican beauty queen turned flight attendant who was stopped after a random 2nd security checkpoint (she evaded the first, public checkpoint, after showing her flight attendant badge) when 60 pounds of cocaine (street valued at nearly $2M) was found in her baggage at LAX.

Yes, her!

Authorities said Reynolds dropped her carry-on luggage, kicked off her heels, fled down an upward-moving escalator and out of the terminal.

She surrendered in New York days later.

Now she has been sentenced for her crime.

Because of her cooperation with prosecutors, a judge on Monday sentenced Reynolds to “time already served in custody.”

City News Service reports she is likely to be released shortly. She’ll spend three years on supervised release.

Take a look at the video report below.

PHOTO: AP

