Beyoncé Would Be Proud: This Singer Recovered From An Epic Fall Like A Pro

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty
Psst…no one’s perfect…even Beyoncé.
As much as she slays every performance, the Queen Bey has definitely had her onstage mishaps.
The goal is to keep singing and stay fabulous as if nothing happened.
Singer Alex Alvarado knows the deal. Watch how he recovers from a nasty slip below.
No sweat.
