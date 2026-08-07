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Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year

Published on August 7, 2026
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Frederick Douglass High School
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Frederick Douglass High School students will return to a newly renovated campus this academic year following the completion of a major construction project.

The $118 million renovation, which began in 2024 and wrapped up this month, will bring Frederick Douglass High School and Joseph C. Briscoe Academy together under one roof with updated learning spaces and modern amenities.

The renovated campus includes a new gymnasium and swimming pool, upgraded science classrooms, modern career and technical education spaces and a renovated auditorium.

“This new building is emblematic of the power of schools to transform lives and demonstrate the possibility of what can be for our young people,” Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson said.

The project marks a new chapter for Frederick Douglass High School, which has served generations of Baltimore students.

Founded in 1883, Frederick Douglass is one of the oldest public high schools in the country and is recognized as the second-oldest high school established to educate African American students.

Students will be the first class to experience the newly renovated facilities when they return for the 2026-2027 school year.

Frederick Douglass High School Unveils $118M Renovation Ahead of New School Year was originally published on 92q.com

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