Morgan State Ranked Among Nation’s Top Public HBCUs for Graduate Success

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Morgan State University has been named one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities for preparing graduates for long-term success. The Baltimore-based university ranked No. 4 among public HBCUs in Forbes’ first-ever list of America’s Top HBCUs. The ranking recognized 10 public and 10 private institutions based on student outcomes, graduation rates, earnings, debt levels and overall return on investment. Founded in 1867 as the Centenary Biblical Institute, Morgan State has expanded its academic offerings while maintaining its historic role in educating Black professionals and leaders.

The university was highlighted for its programs in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, applied neuroscience, screenwriting, animation and journalism. Morgan also offers doctoral programs in fields including applied sociology and social justice. Notable Morgan State alumni include Earl G. Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine; White House correspondent April Ryan; and Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume. According to the ranking, Morgan has an undergraduate enrollment of 11,559 students and a graduate enrollment of 2,005. Its estimated annual cost of attendance is $32,001 for Maryland residents and $43,111 for out-of-state students.

Morgan reported a six-year graduation rate of 42% and a first-year student retention rate of 72%. The ranking also examined graduates’ earning potential. Morgan alumni had a reported median early-career salary of $65,700 and a median mid-career salary of $95,400. North Carolina A&T State University topped the public HBCU list, followed by Florida A&M University and Prairie View A&M University. Morgan placed ahead of the University of the Virgin Islands, Tennessee State University and fellow Maryland institution Bowie State University, which ranked No. 7. Howard University was ranked the top private HBCU, followed by Spelman College and Morehouse College. The rankings come as HBCUs experience increased enrollment interest while also facing growing financial pressures. Many HBCU students rely on federal Pell Grants and student loans to finance their education, making recent changes to federal aid programs especially significant for the institutions. Despite financial and graduation-rate challenges across the HBCU community, the schools continue to produce a significant number of the nation’s Black doctors, lawyers, engineers, journalists, educators and public officials. For Morgan State, the ranking further highlights the university’s growing academic profile and its continued impact on Baltimore, Maryland and the broader Black community.

Top 10 Private HBCUs Howard University Spelman College Morehouse College Xavier University of Louisiana Hampton University Tuskegee University Fisk University Talladega College Clark Atlanta University Tougaloo College