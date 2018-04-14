Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Bmore Taxpayers Lose Millions In Traffic Cam Deal

Jaz
Leave a comment

According to the Baltimore Sun, the city may have just lost taxpayers over two million dollars from the purchase and sale of speed cameras.  Here’s what went down.  Baltimore officials paid $2.2 million to purchase its speed cameras from a company called Brekford Corporation in 2013.  But then a Baltimore Sun investigation of the cameras revealed widespread inaccuracies meaning a number of drivers were accused of speeding who weren’t and probably paid fines.    The errors were so widespread, the city shut the cameras down that same year.

But instead of getting the city’s money back or suing the company for selling defective equipment the city tried to sell many of them back to Brekford.  Good idea?  Not when you see the price they were trying to sell them back for.

Check this:  $32,000.

The $32,000 offer came after the city tried to sell the traffic camera equipment in September, and Brekford Corp. submitted the winning bid, according to the transportation department.

The Baltimore Sun reports, “With the $32,000, the company bought 83 portable cameras, 581 batteries, three camera control boxes and a slew of other equipment from the city, records show.

Adrienne Barnes, a spokeswoman for the transportation department, said the city still has more equipment to sell.

“There is more equipment still installed on the streets which will be sold at a later date,” Barnes said.

City officials did not respond to a question Friday about why the sales price was so much lower than the purchase price,” writes the Sun.

Now Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has revived  the hated traffic camera system, and is paying a new company $5.4 million to run the speed cameras and another corporation $4.2 million of your tax dollars to run the red light cameras.

SMH.  Are  Bmore taxpayers  getting screwed? What do you think?  Let me know @Jaztalk1 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Protests Mark First Anniversary Of Freddie Gray's Death

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-ci-speed-cameras-20180406-story.html

baltimore , Red light cameras , speed cameras

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bmore Taxpayers Lose Millions In Traffic Cam Deal

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meet The New Members Of The Washington Mystics

First Round: Ariel Atkins, Guard University of Texas Atkins is a speedy, versatile 5-foot-11 shooting guard who can put the…
04.13.18
Rachel Dolezal: From Having Her Wig Snatched To…

A snapshot of all her side hustles.
04.13.18
Did Colin Kaepernick Just Get The Proof He…

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t abandoned his interest in returning to the NFL as a quarterback, but at least one team showed…
04.13.18
Black Folks Just Got Confirmation Of Yet Another…

Experiencing the same ish across different industries.
04.13.18
Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Postpone Colin Kaepernick Workout Because…

The Seattle Seahawks is in need of a backup quarterback and Colin Kaepernick is available. However, his possible continued kneeling…
04.13.18
Pro-Trumpers Are Spreading Lies About Malia Obama While…

Life must suck when you are a grown person who wastes your life behind a computer spreading fake news about…
04.12.18
One Of Devonte Hart’s Parents Sent A Disturbing…

More details are coming out about the Hart's final days.
04.12.18
Austin Bombing Victim Draylen Mason May Receive Posthumous…

New details about the investigation have been revealed.
04.11.18
Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana…

When you want it done right, ask a legend.
04.11.18
These Photos Of The Kidnapped Boko Haram Schoolgirls…

A recent profile by the New York Times aims to shed light on their lives after their escape, their heartbreak…
04.11.18