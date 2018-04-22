News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message For TMZ And Weak Men

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is an old school kind of lady who can tell the difference between a man and a boy. Unfortunately, we’re now living in a time where some men will see a young lady struggling with a flat tire and not even offer to help.

The actress experienced something very similar over the weekend as she was leaving the airport and TMZ cameramen ran up on her.

 

According to Tiff, the men just stood there and watched as she and her friends loaded their heavy luggage into the truck, without offering to assist with a single bag.

 

 

Grant it, the guys were just doing their “jobs”, but what’s a lady have to do to get a little common courtesy. I mean, she is Tiffany Haddish — and she knows who bit Beyoncé.

Well fellas, now you know the first step to take if you’re gonna get Tiffany Haddish’s attention. Prove that chivalry ain’t dead.

via GIPHY

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message For TMZ And Weak Men

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At…

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.
04.23.18
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found…

Shannon Mani, 21, was a student and aspiring dentist who was five months pregnant at the time of her death.
04.23.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List…

TIME 100 could use a bit more color, as a number of key Black people were conspicuously missing from this…
04.20.18
Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge…

They will bring the #inspo.
04.20.18
Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging…

She had no patience for thousands of callers.
04.20.18
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now