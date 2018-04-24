News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Who Raised You? This Is Probably The Most Racist Prom Proposal You’ve Ever Seen

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Close up of girl in sparkly blue dress wearing white flower corsage on wrist before prom

Source: Mike Mock / Getty

For folks like Kim Zolciak who don’t believe that racism is still a thing these days, maybe they should spend time with teens like Noah Crawley and his racist friends.

 

The 18-year old Florida native decided to ask a Black girl from his school to prom with a sign that read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.”

There’s nothing covert about this racism.  And the girl he’s asking to prom had the nerve to post heart eyes under the photo, as if she condones his behavior.  Chillle!

As most folks on Twitter pointed out, there were several other ways to go about this, Noah!

We could really go in on little Noah if we wanted. But we’re not sure if the kid is ignorant, has no game or just flat out racist. Either way, social media is definitely gonna let him have it for as long as possible.

 

Both Noah and the young lady in question are being investigated for their trash behavior.

via GIPHY

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Who Raised You? This Is Probably The Most Racist Prom Proposal You’ve Ever Seen

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
Heartbroken Families Speak Out On Waffle House Shooting…

Our thoughts go out to the friends and families of Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, Taurean C. Sanderlin and DeEbony…
04.24.18
Former President George H.W. Bush In Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that…
04.24.18
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At…

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.
04.23.18
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found…

Shannon Mani, 21, was a student and aspiring dentist who was five months pregnant at the time of her death.
04.23.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List…

TIME 100 could use a bit more color, as a number of key Black people were conspicuously missing from this…
04.20.18
Here Are The Speakers That Will Drop Knowledge…

They will bring the #inspo.
04.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now