Who Raised You? This Is Probably The Most Racist Prom Proposal You’ve Ever Seen

For folks like Kim Zolciak who don’t believe that racism is still a thing these days, maybe they should spend time with teens like Noah Crawley and his racist friends.

The 18-year old Florida native decided to ask a Black girl from his school to prom with a sign that read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.”

Come on Noah. We have to do better than this. This is why racism is still a thing, “let me see what I can get away with”. Smh. #noahcrowley #lowkeyracism pic.twitter.com/tXvnEtcey9 — Cherita Is Random (@cheritaisrandom) April 23, 2018

There’s nothing covert about this racism. And the girl he’s asking to prom had the nerve to post heart eyes under the photo, as if she condones his behavior. Chillle!

How did kids come up with this stuff?!?! Who's teaching them? — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) April 24, 2018

Why did she 😍😍 the photo, she's equally as bad for thinking this is cute and sweet. Ignorance — Hoosier mama (@akearsing) April 24, 2018

As most folks on Twitter pointed out, there were several other ways to go about this, Noah!

Like this Noah.. delivery guy goes to her door, she takes the box, opens it and this is there! See? Sweet, Fun, you can eat it? No racist sign you hold up that you will never live down. So you did not give this much thought right? jesus!! pic.twitter.com/nAaMIN2Fc5 — Private Investigator (@SAHCalifornia) April 23, 2018

We could really go in on little Noah if we wanted. But we’re not sure if the kid is ignorant, has no game or just flat out racist. Either way, social media is definitely gonna let him have it for as long as possible.

Both Noah and the young lady in question are being investigated for their trash behavior.

