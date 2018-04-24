Dyslexia Students Don’t Get Help in School

The phone lines are blowing up because parents don’t understand why their kids are having problems in the classroom.

Fox Baltimore reports:

There’s around 130,000 students in Maryland, who could be dyslexic, and are not receiving the help they need … Project Baltimore reached out to the Maryland State Department of Education and were told the state does not currently collect data on dyslexia, so we don’t know exactly how many Maryland students are receiving help. The Maryland State Department of Education is beginning to collect that data, but it will not be available until next year.”

Teachers and the faculty should be getting kids help but the kids are being undiagnosed so the learning issues continue for most kids.

