Orioles Manny Machado Named American League Co Player

Orioles Park At Camden Yards

Source: Panoramic Images / Getty / Getty

Congrats are in order for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado after her was named the American League Co Player of the week. This honor was much deserved considering Machado batted .500 over six games, with five homers and eight RBIs!! This is the fourth time in his  career that he’s earned AL Player of the Week. After receiving the award during an interview via Baltimore Sun Machado said,

“You get the award, and you’re doing well, but you come out with the losses as a team — at the end of the day, you play out here as much as you can to try and win games and try to produce for your team,” Machado said. “We’ve been coming up short the last couple games and last couple of weeks. Hopefully, I can continue what I’ve been doing and we can start getting some wins, the team starts rolling. We’re right around the corner as a team. I think we’re right where we want to be. It’s not showing how it should be showing, but I think we’re a little bit away. Once we get rolling, I think we’re going to be rolling quite a bit.”

“It’s always an honor to receive this award for all the hard work that we put in, and to get an award like that is always a great accomplishment.”

Congrats Manny!

 

 

