Baltimore: City Council President Wants Traffic Lights Re-Timed

Baltimore City Council President Jack Young wants the city’s Dept. of Transportation to synchronized its traffic signals.

Young introduced a resolutions on Monday to delay the ‘Don’t Block the Box” program until Baltimore’s traffic signals are synchronized.

According to Fox 45, Young said: “When I’m leaving City Hall, going east, and I make the left-hand turn, there’s a turn signal there and only two cars get through, and when you have traffic going east and west, there’s a longer period.”

“So if we’re going to implement [the initiative], then we have to make sure that we as a city have all of our lights synchronized correctly.”

The campaign “Don’t Block the Box” to start next week , violators would receive warnings for the first 30 days.

