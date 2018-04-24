Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore: City Council President Wants Traffic Lights Re-Timed

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Electrical wires and traffic lights

Source: fotog / Getty

Baltimore City Council President Jack Young wants the city’s Dept. of Transportation to synchronized its traffic signals.

Young introduced a resolutions on Monday to delay the ‘Don’t Block the Box” program until Baltimore’s traffic signals are synchronized.

According to Fox 45, Young said: “When I’m leaving City Hall, going east, and I make the left-hand turn, there’s a turn signal there and only two cars get through, and when you have traffic going east and west, there’s a longer period.”

“So if we’re going to implement [the initiative], then we have to make sure that we as a city have all of our lights synchronized correctly.”

The campaign “Don’t Block the Box” to start next week , violators would receive warnings for the first 30 days.

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Family Outraged By Judge’s Verbal Abuse Of Ill…

A family is furious that a judge was verbally abusive to their chronically ill relative.
04.25.18
Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released…

The rapper could be a free man within the hour.
04.25.18
12 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Black Panther Cast Showed…

From Danai Gurira giving us a stunning red look to Chadwick Boseman looking sexy in forest green, you don't want…
04.24.18
Heartbroken Families Speak Out On Waffle House Shooting…

Our thoughts go out to the friends and families of Akilah DaSilva, Joe R. Perez, Taurean C. Sanderlin and DeEbony…
04.24.18
Former President George H.W. Bush In Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that…
04.24.18
Everything We Know About The Police Killing Of…

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez fired ex-Deputy Cameron Brewer for the March 22 shooting of Danny Ray Thomas.
04.23.18
Legendary Black Boxing Champ Who Challenged White Supremacy…

President Donald Trump considers granting Johnson, who was convicted by a Jim Crow court, a posthumous pardon.
04.23.18
President Obama’s Grace Was On Full Display At…

President Barack Obama interacted warmly with Melania Trump at former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral.
04.23.18
#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found…

Shannon Mani, 21, was a student and aspiring dentist who was five months pregnant at the time of her death.
04.23.18
Trump’s Former Lawyer Says Michael Cohen Will Snitch…

CNN's Erin Burnett looks mortified.
04.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now