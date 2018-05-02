Charm City
Home > Charm City

Baltimore Man Set To Get $9M From The City For Wrongful Conviction

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Jail Cell

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

A man who spent 21 years in prison is set to get a $9M settlement from Baltimore for being wrongfully convicted of murder.

According to Fox45, James Owens was cleared due to DNA evidence 10 years ago. He could now get one of the biggest payouts in city history if approved on Wednesday.

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In…

Hmmm, is the royal family part of the Bardi gang?
05.02.18
These Beauty Tips From Ryan Destiny & Naturi…

The stars spill all their beauty secrets during the Colgate Beauty Conversation at Essence's Best in Black Beauty event.
05.02.18
The Father of American Taekwondo, Jhoon Rhee Dies…

Jhoon Rhee, the father of American passed away in a hospice in Arlington, Va. Rhee migrated to Washington, D.C. after leaving…
05.01.18
#TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You…

R. Kelly claims he is being publicly lynched.
05.01.18
Meghan Markle’s Soon-To-Be Cousin Pulls Another Racist Move

This is royal racism.
05.01.18
Here’s The Black Prosecutor Who Skillfully Canceled Bill…

Meet Kristen Gibbons Feden.
04.30.18
R. Kelly Breaks His Silence On Latest Allegations:…

The singer seems to be very confused.
04.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now