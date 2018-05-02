Baltimore Man Set To Get $9M From The City For Wrongful Conviction

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty
A man who spent 21 years in prison is set to get a $9M settlement from Baltimore for being wrongfully convicted of murder.
According to Fox45, James Owens was cleared due to DNA evidence 10 years ago. He could now get one of the biggest payouts in city history if approved on Wednesday.
