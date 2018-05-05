Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Kelly Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations Amid Boycott Threats

Jaz
Leave a comment

Singer R. Kelly is accused in numerous stories of sexually abusing underage women and keeping “sex pets.”  Reporter Jim DeRogatis reported  last year that three sets of parents claimed Kelly was holding their daughters in an “abusive cult”. But both the daughters  and Kelly deny the allegations.

Last month, a Texas woman filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department accusing Robert Sylvester Kelly known as R.Kelly  of“intentionally” infecting  her with a sexually transmitted during an eight-month relationship that began when she was 19.  The unnamed woman says she is also preparing a federal civil complaint, according to her Philadelphia-based attorney, Lee Merritt.

And back in 2008, the singer, was acquitted in a high-profile child pornography trial after the alleged victim, whose aunt testified was just 14 at the time,  and her parents refused to testify

Now there are growing calls to boycott his music and concerts.  Last week popular syndicated radio host Tom Joyner  according to TV One supported  #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke’s request to boycott saying “Okay, I won’t play anymore R. Kelly music.”

Kelly is responding forcefully saying Friday that he “categorically denies all claims and allegations.” He released a statement claiming he is “heartbroken” by the allegations and is “a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father.”

In the statement, Kelly accused the media of coming after him with lies designed to “distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build” and criticized the anti-sexual abuse Time’s Up movement with being involved in the “attempted lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture”.

What do you think?  Should we boycott R. Kelly? Follow me @Jaztalk1 on Instagram, twitter and Facebook

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

http://thejasminebrand.com/2018/05/04/r-kelly-is-heartbroken-at-media-attempting-to-destroy-his-legacy/#ixzz5EdeKpphi

r. kelly , Tom Joyner

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kelly Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations Amid Boycott Threats

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
17 items
These Melanated Beauties Brought The Fashion To The…

From Naomi Campbell's mesh outfit to Zendaya's voluminous dress, click through our gallery to see all their beauty and style.
05.04.18
Black Woman Kicked Off Plane For Having Non…

Jeanne Lehman says the way she was treated was systemic racism.
05.04.18
16 items
The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever

See which stars were red carpet winners and who should ha
05.04.18
Everything You Need To Know About The Black…

Alice Marie Johnson is a 62-year-old great grandmother who has been in jail for over 20 years.
05.04.18
These Celebrity-Sponsored Scholarships Will Help Ease The Financial…

This is education swag.
05.04.18
AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation…

Alecia Johnson, the chapter's graduate advisor, stepped down from her position after the startling allegations surfaced.
05.03.18
Michelle Obama Celebrating College Signing Day In Philadelphia…

Commemorating Black excellence.
05.03.18
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now