Kelly Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations Amid Boycott Threats

Singer R. Kelly is accused in numerous stories of sexually abusing underage women and keeping “sex pets.” Reporter Jim DeRogatis reported last year that three sets of parents claimed Kelly was holding their daughters in an “abusive cult”. But both the daughters and Kelly deny the allegations.

Last month, a Texas woman filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department accusing Robert Sylvester Kelly known as R.Kelly of“intentionally” infecting her with a sexually transmitted during an eight-month relationship that began when she was 19. The unnamed woman says she is also preparing a federal civil complaint, according to her Philadelphia-based attorney, Lee Merritt.

And back in 2008, the singer, was acquitted in a high-profile child pornography trial after the alleged victim, whose aunt testified was just 14 at the time, and her parents refused to testify

Now there are growing calls to boycott his music and concerts. Last week popular syndicated radio host Tom Joyner according to TV One supported #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke’s request to boycott saying “Okay, I won’t play anymore R. Kelly music.”

Kelly is responding forcefully saying Friday that he “categorically denies all claims and allegations.” He released a statement claiming he is “heartbroken” by the allegations and is “a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father.”

In the statement, Kelly accused the media of coming after him with lies designed to “distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build” and criticized the anti-sexual abuse Time’s Up movement with being involved in the “attempted lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture”.

