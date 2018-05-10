Charm City
Home > Charm City

Funeral Arrangements Announced For Baltimore County Exec Kevin Kamenetz

@PersiaNicole
Leave a comment
Betty Cuthbert Funeral Service

Source: Paul Kane / Getty

The death of Baltimore County Executive  Kevin Kamenetz was a complete shock to everyone and still has the city shook up. The funeral for Kevin will be held just a day after his sudden death.

CBS reports: Kamenetz’s funeral will be at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at 7401 Park Heights Avenue at 2 p.m.

Prayers go out to the Kamenetz’s family!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Funeral Arrangements Announced For Baltimore County Exec Kevin Kamenetz

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now