Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz Dies At 60

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died early Thursday morning at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center following a cardiac arrest. He was 60 years old.
Source: Fox Baltimore