News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New Edition Drops Members, Changes Name To “RBRM”

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

via TVOne.com: 

Last week Michael Bivins revealed there was a bit of drama between the members of New Edition, hence why there was no movement with their reported summer tour. Now it seems as if the group has sorted out their issues — and ditched two of its members in the process. Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill appear to no longer be apart of the iconic group. In a photo shoot, almost all of the guys shared on social media, there’s a new crew in town. Just call them RBRM.

RELATED: New Edition: Adorable Pictures Of The DeVoe Twins

 

While we’re not super surprised the group is moving in a new direction, we are kind of shocked at the name change, albeit it making sense. Ronnie DeVoeand Ricky Bell will join Brown and Bivins this summer on stage in Atlanta and Detroit. And it looks like the official tour will start in Septemeber.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

New Edition

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

8 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

Continue reading New Edition Drops Members, Changes Name To “RBRM”

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

BBD , new edition

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s The Biggest Sign Yet That Kamala Harris…

The Senator is taking a stand for an important cause.
05.11.18
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now