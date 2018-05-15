Charm City
Maryland Representative Anthony Brown Suffers Minor Stroke

James Johnson
Congressman Anthony Brown

Source: Cheryl Fields / Cheryl Fields

Former Lt. Governor and now Congressman Anthony Brown had a minor stroke within a few hours of leaving the funeral of Baltimore County Exec Kevin Kamenetz. The 56-year-old representative is recovering at home and has not set a definite date for his return to Capitol Hill.

Maryland Representative Anthony Brown Suffers Minor Stroke

