Maryland Representative Anthony Brown Suffers Minor Stroke

Former Lt. Governor and now Congressman Anthony Brown had a minor stroke within a few hours of leaving the funeral of Baltimore County Exec Kevin Kamenetz. The 56-year-old representative is recovering at home and has not set a definite date for his return to Capitol Hill.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: WMAR2News

Also On Magic 95.9: