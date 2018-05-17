Charm City
Better Concession Prices For Ravens Games Are On The Way

Washington Redskins v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

How many times have you gone to M&T Bank Stadium for a game and after you saw the prices at the concession stands, you just weren’t hungry anymore? Trust, it happens all the time. Well, after hearing from fans, M&T Bank Stadium have kicked off “Flock Friendly Fare” where 21 of the popular items will be at a reduced price. You will save even more when you purchase on combo/family meals.

Ravens president Dick Cass stated that they’re doing everything they can to make sure fans have a better game day experience.

Source

Better Concession Prices For Ravens Games Are On The Way was originally published on 92q.com

Close