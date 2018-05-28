Baltimore City Curfew For Youth Starts

Memorial Day weekend is the kick off of the city curfew for Baltimore City youth under the age of 16. According to the new law, youth under the age of 14 must be in the house between 9pm and 6am the next morning. For teens 14 to 16, they must be off the streets from 11pm to 6am the next morning.

If the youth are found in violation of the curfew, Baltimore City Police will take the youth home to the parents. Then, Community Action Partnership (CAP), a program apart of the Mayor’s Office of Human Service, will do in-person assessments with the families. If youth are working during the time of curfew or are going home or to work, the curfew will not effect.

The curfew is in effect until August 26th.

