Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks & Now Guys Are In Their Salty Emo Feelings

It's gonna be alright.

The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Jesse Williams is causing the thug tears to flow on social media and it’s all over his alleged love interest.

The Grey’s Anatomy star is reportedly dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. According to Page Six, the two were seen together at Kevin Hart’s comedy show in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend, and it appeared to be more than just a cordial link up.

“They are eager to keep their romance under wraps,” one source said. Jesse is hot off his divorce with Aryn Drake-Lee, his former wife of five years. “He’s been going through a difficult divorce, but he’s found solace with Taylor,” the source said.

Good thing someone’s finding solace because the Taylor stans on Twitter are going straight bananas.

Swipe through for more of the heartbreak now that Taylor is supposedly a chose woman.

Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks & Now Guys Are In Their Salty Emo Feelings

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

