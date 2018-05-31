CLOSE
Jermaine Jackson’s Ex-Wife Wants $35K In Spousal Support

Jackson's Ex Says He's Making More Than He Lets On

RockTellz & CockTails Presents The Jacksons

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Jermaine Jackson‘s ex-wife claims he’s making nearly $500,000 a month and says $35K a month in spousal support is a fair amount.

Halima Rashid filed new legal docs according to TMZ, asking for $35,643 per month in support. She claims it’s a decent amount seeing that her estranged husband’s monthly income balances anywhere between $50K and $500K per month, depending on which concerts he books and other business deals.

Rashid makes $600 per month according to court documents and had to sell her cars in order to pay the bills. Her main job during her and Jackson’s marriage? Being by his side. She alleges that she also has to pay for treatment on a neck injury she claims Jermaine caused during a 2015 domestic violence incident at the couple’s home.

The couple had been married since 2004 and Rashid filed for divorce in 2016.

Jermaine Jackson’s Ex-Wife Wants $35K In Spousal Support was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

